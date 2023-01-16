CIBC Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$14.73 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 184.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,724,828.83. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,989.72. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.