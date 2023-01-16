Cim LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.33.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

