Cim LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Cim LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 1.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.9 %

TTT traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $62.18. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.