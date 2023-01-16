Cim LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,122. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $109.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

