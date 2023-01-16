Cim LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $531,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $398.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.85 and a 200 day moving average of $399.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

