Cim LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Shares of MA traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.52. 168,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

