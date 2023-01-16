Cim LLC Purchases 10,705 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.21. 65,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.