Cim LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.45. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.16. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $528.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.