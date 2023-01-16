Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 25,786 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $504,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFSU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

