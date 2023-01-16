Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 8,844 Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DISAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.39.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

