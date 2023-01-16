Clear Street LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 1,713.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000.

LMACU stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.08. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,885. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

