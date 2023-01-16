Clear Street LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 181.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADER traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,433. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

