Clear Street LLC Raises Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MEACU traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

