Clear Street LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,666,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMCGU remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Embrace Change Acquisition Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

