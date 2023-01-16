Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 12,170 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.92. 174,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,389,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

