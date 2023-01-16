Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2,934.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,255. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

