Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $85.04. 217,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

