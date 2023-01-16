Clear Street Markets LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.89. 93,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.13. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

