Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

PRU stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,167. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

