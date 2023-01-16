Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.20 on Monday, hitting $334.11. 101,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,378. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

