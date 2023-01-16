Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

