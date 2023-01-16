Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGEAF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.71.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

