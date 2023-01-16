Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $984.66 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,534.71 or 0.07323625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00430073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.64 or 0.30187957 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758458 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

