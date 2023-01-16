CoinEx Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $176.90 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $176.90 million and $476,023.05 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00436111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,475.38 or 0.30611781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00766125 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

