Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLPBY stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 50,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
