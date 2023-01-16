Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 797,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,055. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.