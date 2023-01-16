Comparing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.91% 84.93% 15.99% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Murphy USA and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $17.36 billion 0.35 $396.90 million $27.12 9.97 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.23 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Murphy USA and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $316.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 476.43%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

