Comparing Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 10.26% 9.93% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 5 4 0 2.30 Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 880.62%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $439.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Tyler Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.18 $91.95 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.28 $161.46 million $4.43 71.50

Tyler Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

