Concordium Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $677,903.97 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 245.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.