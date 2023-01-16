Contrasting Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million 14.03 $179.48 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 4.28 $102.69 million $0.64 24.22

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban Edge Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Keppel REIT and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 17.64% 7.21% 2.52%

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT



Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Urban Edge Properties



Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

