Contrasting REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 4.73% 8.21% 7.31% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.8% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REX American Resources and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given REX American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Comstock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $774.80 million 0.72 $52.36 million $2.30 13.97 Comstock $860,000.00 54.53 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.80

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Comstock on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

