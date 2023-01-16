Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,789. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

