Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Acquires 9,308 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTS stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 211,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.67.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
