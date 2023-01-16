Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Acquires 9,308 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 211,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.67.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Converge Technology Solutions

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

