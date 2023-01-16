Cormark Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.10

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 7.9 %

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,644. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$5.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.