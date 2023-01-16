Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

