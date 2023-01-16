Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $194.94 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $194.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $12.15 or 0.00057739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00078599 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010215 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023667 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.