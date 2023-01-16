Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €36.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

1COV remained flat at €40.49 ($43.54) on Monday. 1,575,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($62.37). The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.94.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.