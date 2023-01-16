CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

Shares of CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

