CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
Shares of CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.41.
About CP ALL Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CPPCY)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.