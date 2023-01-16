Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.72) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,643.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,108.36. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28).

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

