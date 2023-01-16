Credit Suisse Group Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $680.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $540.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $735.93.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $753.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $718.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.50. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $858.74.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

