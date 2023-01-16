Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.81 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $118.02 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.