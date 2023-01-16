Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,969 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 2.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.55.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

