Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,481 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Dillard’s Price Performance

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDS stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.58%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

