CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $164,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
