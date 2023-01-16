Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

