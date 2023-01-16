DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $112.11 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 250.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00435101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.98 or 0.30540879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00760379 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

