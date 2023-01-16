DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $2.55 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00012155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $81.54 million and approximately $347,911.09 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,022,640 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.65087156 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $366,398.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

