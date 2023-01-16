David Alliance of Manchester Acquires 2,170,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £564,200 ($687,378.17).

Shares of BWNG stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 27.88 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 711,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,543. N Brown Group plc has a one year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 42.88 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

