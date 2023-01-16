DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of BlackRock worth $126,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $753.99. 28,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,422. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $858.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

