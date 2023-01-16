DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $120,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,900. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

